TikTok removes over 820,552 videos in Kenya amid sweeping crackdown

TikTok has reported widespread enforcement action in Kenya, showing that hundreds of thousands of videos and more than 100,000 accounts were taken down in the final quarter of 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate content and protect users on the platform.

In its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for October to December 2025, released on Tuesday, May 19, in Nairobi, the company disclosed that 820,552 videos from Kenya were removed for breaching platform rules. The figures reflect intensified monitoring and removal of content flagged as unsafe or non-compliant.

The platform noted that the majority of the enforcement work was done before users raised complaints. According to the report, 99.9 per cent of the removed videos were identified through internal systems before any report was submitted. It further stated that 98.4 per cent of the content was eliminated within 24 hours after being uploaded.

During the same period, TikTok shut down 108,752 accounts in Kenya for violating its policies. A significant portion of the suspended accounts were connected to suspected underage users, pointing to continued concerns about age verification on the platform.

The report shows that 93,704 of the banned accounts were believed to belong to individuals under the age of 13, which is below the platform’s minimum age requirement. TikTok said the enforcement measures are aimed at strengthening safety protections, especially for younger audiences.

“TikTok continues to enforce its Community Guidelines consistently and at scale, addressing harmful content such as misinformation, hate speech, and other policy violations,” the company said in part in the report.

On the global stage, the company removed 175,302,085 videos during the quarter, accounting for roughly 0.5 per cent of all content uploaded on the platform within the period. Most of these removals were carried out through automated systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, which handled 152,580,933 videos.

The company further indicated that 8,360,780 videos were later restored worldwide after undergoing additional review processes, following appeals or reassessments.

Globally, TikTok reported a 99.1 per cent proactive detection rate, with 93.4 per cent of violating content removed within 24 hours of posting. The platform said this reflects continued investment in faster and more accurate moderation systems.

It also outlined additional updates introduced in 2025, including improved transparency on LIVE monetisation enforcement, expanded reporting on comment moderation, and stronger oversight of advertising content and intellectual property issues across TikTok Shop.