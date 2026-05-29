CS Ogamba dissolves Utumishi Girls Board, orders action against principal after fire tragedy

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Board of Management at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, following a dormitory fire that left 16 students dead and raised serious questions about safety and supervision at the school.

Speaking to the media on Friday, May 29, the CS said preliminary findings point to major lapses in how the school was run, including failure to comply with required safety standards under the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

He noted that the dormitory where the tragedy occurred was overcrowded, and in a serious breach of safety rules, one of the exit doors had been locked, limiting escape routes during the fire outbreak.

Ogamba further revealed that there was prior warning before the incident, saying two teachers had been alerted to planned unrest by a section of Form Three students, but no preventive steps were taken before the arson incident occurred.

"Consequently, the Board of Management of Utumishi Girls Academy has been dissolved for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations," Ogamba directed.

In addition to dissolving the board, Ogamba directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to move with speed and initiate disciplinary action against the school principal over the handling of the situation and alleged negligence.

The government says the measures are part of efforts to establish accountability and strengthen safety compliance in learning institutions following the deadly incident that has shocked the country.

Officials noted that preliminary findings from investigations into the fire had revealed serious breaches of the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations, including overcrowding in the dormitory and the presence of a locked exit door, which significantly hampered evacuation efforts during the incident.

The ministry further indicated that early warning signs of possible unrest were reportedly shared with members of staff prior to the tragedy, but appropriate preventive action was not taken, a factor investigators say will form a key part of ongoing disciplinary and criminal inquiries.

The government stressed that leadership responsibility in learning institutions must include strict enforcement of safety protocols and a timely response to security concerns involving learners.

At the same time, investigations into the fire are continuing, with security agencies working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether there was any coordinated intent behind the suspected arson attack.

Authorities have reaffirmed that accountability will not be limited to school leadership alone, but may extend to any individuals or officers found to have contributed to negligence or failure in enforcing safety compliance standards.