Judiciary seeks new safeguards as more Kenyans take up jobs abroad
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society
The new stations according to Chief Justice Martha Koome will be attached to different High Courts for supervision. Kegonga Magistrates’ Court will be supervised by the Migori High Court, while Emuhaya Magistrates’ Court will fall under the Vihiga High Court.
Advocate of the High Court and MTI East Africa President James Mang’erere says criminal mediation could offer a way of resolving minor offences without sending every case through the formal court process, helping reduce the workload facing the judiciary.
Justice David Mburu on Monday issued conservatory orders restraining the LSK from interfering with court proceedings before judges named in the boycott directive, as well as any other judge or judicial officer, pending the determination of a preliminary objection challenging the court's jurisdiction.
According to the Judiciary, the Division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing a dedicated forum for tribunal appeals, improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs, promote consistency in decisions involving specialized tribunal matters, and strengthen the delivery of timely, efficient and people-centred justice.
The proposal is contained in the commission's review of how pre-election disputes were handled during the 2022 General Election. IEBC says the changes are intended to improve access to justice while ensuring electoral disputes are resolved within the timelines set by law.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Judiciary welcomed the approval, saying the expansion had become necessary due to increasing pressure on its current facilities.
NGEC also called for stronger measures to guarantee widows' access to justice, social protection, education, decent work and participation in decision-making processes
Ruto cited Rwanda’s Gacaca courts as an example of community-based justice, saying the system handled close to two million cases through thousands of local tribunals after the 1994 genocide.
Cabinet approval of a funding framework will enable expansion of judicial infrastructure, including in Wajir, through partnerships with development partners. President William Ruto said the plan aims to improve access to justice in remote regions.
Mwende noted that a 2019 task force on children matters, formed under the Chief Justice, later evolved into the Standing Committee on the Administration of and Access to Justice for Children in Kenya, driving reforms such as the Children’s Act 2022 and child-friendly legal materials.
Wakili wa Watoto national chairperson Belinda Mwende says fear, stigma, weak reporting systems and online exploitation are leaving children vulnerable. She says the initiative offers safe, confidential spaces and supports children through the justice system.
In a public notice issued on Monday, the Commission said the proposed guidelines are part of a broader reform agenda designed to strengthen access to justice and redress.
Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Ndemo sexplained that the traditional court setup is largely confrontational, where one side wins and the other loses, a situation that can deepen disagreements rather than resolve them fully.
The society condemned ex-parte orders issued by the High Court in Nakuru that suspend the engagement and payment of external legal counsel by public entities, warning that the move undermines constitutional rights and the livelihoods of advocates.
Koome pointed to the operationalization of new High Court stations in Isiolo and Makadara, the expanded presence of the Court of Appeal, and the increase of magistrates’ courts to 143. She also noted that 59 mobile courts reached remote areas, resolving thousands of cases that might otherwise have stalled.