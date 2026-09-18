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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Access to Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award

Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society

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CJ Koome establishes High Court division for tribunal appeals
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome establishes High Court division for tribunal appeals

According to the Judiciary, the Division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing a dedicated forum for tribunal appeals, improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs, promote consistency in decisions involving specialized tribunal matters, and strengthen the delivery of timely, efficient and people-centred justice.

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Student movement pushes child justice reforms across Kenya
News

Student movement pushes child justice reforms across Kenya

Mwende noted that a 2019 task force on children matters, formed under the Chief Justice, later evolved into the Standing Committee on the Administration of and Access to Justice for Children in Kenya, driving reforms such as the Children’s Act 2022 and child-friendly legal materials.

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