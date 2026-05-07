MPs grill Kitui teachers college over Sh5.9 million cash spending and hiring imbalance

A parliamentary committee sitting turned tense after revelations from the Auditor-General exposed procurement gaps and staffing imbalance at Kitui Teachers Training College, with lawmakers demanding explanations over how millions of shillings were spent outside set regulations.

The National Assembly Public Investment Committee on Education and Governance was informed that the institution made cash-based purchases running into Sh. 5.9 million during the year ending June 30, 2023, in what auditors said did not comply with the low-value procurement framework under existing regulations.

According to the audit findings, the college recorded spending on goods and services amounting to Sh15,691,282, with Sh5,948,284 processed through cash transactions that went beyond the allowed threshold of Sh50,000 per item per year under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020.

“The financial statements reflect the use of goods and services amounting to Sh15,691,282, out of which cash purchases amounted to Sh5,948,284. However, these purchases surpassed the threshold of Sh. 50,000 per component per financial year for low-value procurement as prescribed in the second schedule of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations,2020.”

Auditors also highlighted gaps in approval processes, noting that required internal recommendations and market assessment reports were missing before the purchases were made.

“Further, there was no recommendation by the head of the procurement function prescribing low-value procurement and a market survey was not conducted and approved by the accounting officer to inform low-value procurements.”

Concerns were also raised on accountability, with the report indicating that some payments lacked proper tax receipts and evidence of delivery of goods.

“In addition, these purchases were not supported by the original Kenya Revenue Authority Electronic Tax Receipt (KRA ETR Receipt) and there was no evidence that the goods were received in the stores and in the circumstances, management was in breach of the law.”

The college leadership, through principal Gerald Mutegi, acknowledged the weaknesses and said corrective steps were underway to address the issues raised by auditors.

“Management acknowledges the observation regarding non-compliance with low-value procurement procedures in respect of cash purchases amounting to Sh. 5,948,284 under use of goods and services.”

Mutegi further told the committee that reforms had already been initiated to tighten procurement procedures and prevent similar lapses in future operations.

“Management has undertaken a comprehensive market survey to guide procurement decisions. In addition, controls have been strengthened to ensure that all future procurements comply with the prescribed thresholds and procedures.”

He added that the institution would now rely on verified suppliers and enforce strict documentation for all transactions going forward.

“Procurement will strictly be conducted through prequalified suppliers who provide valid Kenya Revenue Authority Electronic Tax Receipts (ETR), and all transactions will be supported by appropriate documentation, including evidence of receipt of goods through the stores records.”

During the session, MPs expressed concern over irregular approvals, especially in relation to allowances and expenditure that appeared not to follow proper authorization channels.

The vice chairperson of the committee, Boyd Were, questioned the management directly, asking, “Why did you pay the allowances without the approvals?”

MP Chiforomondo Munga (Lunga Lunga) criticized the institution for attempting to justify the findings by comparing itself with other learning institutions.

“When you go to court you don't say others stole. Just address the issue as it is and do not lean to other schools.” He further added, “You're not addressing the issues Mr Principal.”

MP Rebecca Tonkei (Narok) pressed for clarity on responsibility, asking, “Who was responsible then? What happened?”

The college management responded that in some cases, sourcing service providers proved difficult, stating, “Sometimes there is activities we get know people who can supply the services.”

However, lawmakers insisted the explanations were insufficient given the scale of the financial concerns. MP Chiforomondo warned that action would follow, saying, “What you're telling us it tells volume and we have problem. 5.9M is not a small money. There is a calendar and we shall pronounce ourselves and they should refund back the money.”

MP Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South) echoed the concerns, stating, “That is a huge sums of money and we must pronounce ourselves and we must act.”

Committee interim chairperson Dick Maungu also cautioned that further inquiry would be conducted, saying, “The law is punitive and we shall get to know what happened and we shall go to get more inquiry.”

Beyond procurement issues, the Auditor-General also flagged concerns over hiring patterns at the institution, noting non-compliance with legal requirements on ethnic balance in public service.

The audit found that a large portion of staff came from one dominant ethnic group within the county.

“Review of the staff bio data revealed that College had forty-six (46) staff members out of whom thirty-nine or 85 percent belonged to the dominant ethnic group in the county.”

The report further highlighted a gap in disability inclusion, noting that no staff member at the institution was living with a disability.

Maungu sought clarification on inclusivity, asking, “How many people do you have those who are PWDs? Do you have any staff who is a disability case?”

The principal confirmed the gap, explaining, “We do not have any in the institute like recently we advertised a vacancy for a nurse and none applied.”

MP Dick Maungu (Luanda) urged the institution to take deliberate steps to correct the imbalance and comply with public service requirements.

“Mr Principal you must be intentional and you must comply. Diversity across should be fair and I hope you're guided.”

The committee indicated that both the procurement irregularities and staffing concerns would be subjected to further review as part of accountability measures.