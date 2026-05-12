Kenya still battling trachoma after missing elimination deadline

Kenya’s plan to eliminate trachoma by 2026 has fallen behind schedule, leaving thousands in vulnerable regions still exposed to a disease that continues to threaten eyesight and livelihoods.

The setback places Kenya among countries still struggling to control the infection despite years of public health campaigns, while other nations, including Malawi, Ghana and Morocco, have already been recognised for eliminating trachoma as a public health concern. Australia was recently validated by the World Health Organization as the latest country to achieve the milestone.

Trachoma is a bacterial eye disease that spreads easily through close personal contact, contaminated items and flies that carry infected discharge. WHO says the disease remains the leading infectious cause of blindness globally.

Medical experts say repeated infections can slowly scar the inner eyelid, forcing eyelashes to rub against the surface of the eye. Without treatment, the condition can lead to severe pain, visual impairment and eventual blindness.

Kenya had hoped to eliminate the disease through the National Masterplan for Neglected Tropical Diseases 2023-27, which outlined aggressive interventions in high-risk areas. However, transmission remains active in a number of counties where communities face water shortages, poor sanitation and limited access to healthcare services.

The counties most affected include Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado, Narok, West Pokot, Baringo, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, Kitui, Embu and Meru.

As part of the elimination campaign, Kenya has been using the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy involving surgery for advanced cases, distribution of antibiotics, promotion of facial cleanliness and environmental improvements aimed at reducing transmission.

Even with those interventions, the country has not managed to lower infections to the level needed for elimination certification.

Australia’s success has been described as a major breakthrough because trachoma continued affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations in remote areas for many years after it had disappeared from most wealthy nations.

“WHO congratulates Australia on this important achievement,” WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

“This success reflects sustained commitment, strong partnerships and a focus on reaching populations most affected by health inequities. It brings us closer to a world free from the suffering caused by trachoma.”

According to WHO, elimination of trachoma as a public health problem does not mean the disease has been completely eradicated. Countries must instead show that infections and related blindness cases have dropped to very low levels while maintaining strong surveillance and rapid treatment systems.

The international campaign to eliminate trachoma was first launched in 1996 through the Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma, with the original target set for 2020. That deadline was later revised to 2030 after many countries were unable to achieve the goal in time.

Kenya is continuing with mass drug administration drives and cross-border programmes with Tanzania as health authorities work to reduce infections in communities where the disease is still common.