Nairobi
Back-to-back fires hit Kariobangi and Waruku, destroy homes and businesses
Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected
Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected
The National Police Service has arrested seven suspects over the November 30 disturbance at Kariobangi North PCEA Church and appealed to Kenyans for confidential tips to support ongoing investigations.