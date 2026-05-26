Nairobi
Back-to-back fires hit Kariobangi and Waruku, destroy homes and businesses
Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected
Waruku in Kileleshwa ward was also hit by a fire overnight that left at least 20 houses and 11 businesses badly affected
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Waruku noted that while the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) was introduced to promote practical learning and skill development, its implementation has exposed deep gaps in planning and execution.