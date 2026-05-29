Ruto unveils Sh4 billion SHA plan to protect pregnant women from delivery costs

President William Ruto has unveiled a new government intervention that will see expectant mothers under the Social Health Authority (SHA) fully protected from paying delivery-related costs through a fresh Sh4 billion funding injection aimed at easing access to maternal care across the country.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere Acceleration Plan, Ruto said the initiative is designed to remove financial barriers that often prevent women from accessing safe delivery services.

“To further guarantee the dignity and safety of every mother, the National Treasury will allocate an additional Sh4 billion to SHA to cover premiums for pregnant women so that no mother is denied delivery services because of inability to pay,” he said.

“No woman should ever be turned away from a health facility at the very moment when she needs care most.”

Ruto said the reforms are part of a broader effort to strengthen SHA through digital systems that will improve how health services are managed, monitored, and delivered, with emphasis on accountability and efficiency.

He further announced that the government will roll out ambulance referral services under SHA within six months, under a Rapid Results Initiative meant to improve emergency response in maternal cases.

President William Ruto during the launch of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere Acceleration Plan at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto during the launch of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere Acceleration Plan at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The President also revealed that the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) will receive an extra Sh1 billion to boost supplies of essential maternal and newborn medicines.

He added that Sh10 billion had already been released to KEMSA, while another Sh2.5 billion will go toward family planning commodities to prevent shortages in health facilities.

“Stock-outs of essential maternal and newborn supplies are completely unacceptable. Every Kenyan mother deserves access to safe and reliable care regardless of where she lives,” Ruto said.

To reinforce service delivery, the President announced plans to hire and deploy 5,000 nurses and midwives across the country.

He also directed that all pregnancies and birth outcomes be closely tracked, with daily reporting on maternal and newborn deaths to improve monitoring and response.

Ruto maintained that healthcare must remain a guaranteed constitutional right for all citizens, regardless of their financial background.