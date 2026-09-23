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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Homa Bay

Uhuru rejects ‘sponsor’ label, urges peaceful 2027 campaigns
Politics

Uhuru rejects ‘sponsor’ label, urges peaceful 2027 campaigns

Speaking in Trans-Nzoia during the memorial service for the late former Vice-President Kijana Wamalwa on Sunday, Kenyatta said he had no interest in seeking any political seat and cautioned against interpreting his calls for democratic freedoms as an attempt to re-enter active politics.

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