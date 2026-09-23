Homa Bay voter numbers rise as MP Kaluma projects 4 million Luo votes
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
Speaking in Kisumu during his five-day tour of the Nyanza region on Monday, Ruto defended his administration’s record, citing projects and reforms in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and the economy as evidence of progress.
In a letter dated September 7, Wanga accused the two media outlets of publishing and broadcasting what she described as fabricated, unverified and prejudicial allegations which she said had damaged her reputation and undermined the integrity of her office
Speaking on Thursday, August 27, during the commissioning of the Phoebe Asiyo Oncology Center at Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital (HBCTRH), Wanga opened up about the moment she was told she had cancer and how her family reacted.
According to the ODM leader, Raila was central to Kenya’s efforts to expand democratic space and reform the country’s political system.
Speaking during the NCIC launch of the ‘Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027’ campaign on Tuesday, Murkomen said county and regional security teams had advised the organisers to abandon the Homa Bay town rally as darkness fell and tensions rose.
He also sought to ease concerns over historical political tensions between communities from Mt Kenya and Nyanza, particularly the Luo, saying there was no conflict between the two sides
The women said they were deeply concerned by the injuries and loss of life reported during the clashes, as well as allegations that some political leaders may have played a role in encouraging or orchestrating the violence.
Speaking in Trans-Nzoia during the memorial service for the late former Vice-President Kijana Wamalwa on Sunday, Kenyatta said he had no interest in seeking any political seat and cautioned against interpreting his calls for democratic freedoms as an attempt to re-enter active politics.
Among the issues expected to come up is the disruption that affected the movement’s rally in Homa Bay on August 16, with leaders expected to discuss how they will respond to what happened and how future public meetings can be handled.
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would pursue accountability where credible evidence establishes that public officials were involved in, or responsible for, political violence
In a letter dated August 20, Gachagua described the Homa Bay incident as “a shame of the highest magnitude in post-independence Kenya” and said Kanja should have resigned over the security breakdown.
According to the prosecution, they were allegedly armed “with the intent to assault causing actual bodily harm.”
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Ojode said unemployed young people could be mobilised to cause violence during political activities, while inflammatory statements by rival groups could create an environment in which confrontation becomes normal
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said Sebu had been linked to the unrest and should present himself at the County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Homa Bay.
The party also reported injuries among security personnel who were deployed to deal with the situation. A total of 10 security officers were listed as injured, with ODM saying they included police officers and other security personnel involved in managing the incident.
The lawyer and political activist said he has consistently criticised leaders across the political divide, dismissing suggestions that his focus on historical marginalisation amounts to defending particular politicians, parties or communities
The commission said the matter is being handled under Sections 27, 29 and 63C as read with Section 63E of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
In a statement issued on Monday, the movement said attackers blocked major highways at several points, including Nyangweso, Olare, Rangwe, Oyugis, Rodi, Mbita and Sindo, and pelted vehicles with stones and other projectiles.
In a statement issued on August 17, 2026, the NPS said security deployment for the Homa Bay rally was coordinated by the Nyanza Regional Police Commander based on the nature and anticipated requirements of the event.
In a statement on Monday, Wanga said the condition of the roads was not evidence of a community that had failed, but a reflection of decades of underinvestment and historical marginalisation.
In a statement on Monday, Kidero said the scenes witnessed in the county were “shameful” and inconsistent with constitutional freedoms, including the right to speech, association and political participation.
His remarks come a day after an incident in Homa Bay where a Mediamax vehicle was set ablaze, and journalists were injured. Mbae said the violence could not be dismissed as accidental, arguing that the President ultimately bears responsibility for security incidents in the country
Odinga criticised the alleged mobilisation of young people to disrupt political gatherings and strongly condemned attacks on journalists covering the events. She urged political leaders to reject violence and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, movement and expression
Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Matiang’i said the scale and organisation of the Homa Bay violence raised questions about the response of the county and regional security teams, arguing that security agencies had sufficient resources to contain the unrest.
He urged authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible, disband political militias and release individuals detained while participating in peaceful political activities, warning against a return to Kenya’s violent multiparty-era politics
Amnesty Executive Director George Morara said the organisation was concerned about reported attacks on journalists, disruption of media broadcasts, destruction of property, road blockades and intimidation linked to political activities.
Muturi said every Kenyan has the right to move freely, engage with fellow citizens and participate in political activities regardless of political affiliation
Miguna also criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over his conduct towards political opponents and accused him of associating with individuals he alleged were involved in organising violence