Homa Bay farmer named 2026 UN Kenya Person of the Year

Homa Bay farmer Bornface Otieno Owino has been named the 2026 United Nations in Kenya Person of the Year for promoting climate-smart agriculture, mentoring young farmers and advancing gender equality, becoming the first recipient under the age of 30.

Owino was recognised for transforming community-led agriculture in the Lake Victoria basin through sustainable farming practices that improve yields while protecting the land.

Since starting his farm in 2021 under the Cereal Growers Association, he has grown tomatoes, cereals and other horticultural crops using climate-smart methods, including certified seeds, efficient irrigation, integrated pest management and soil conservation.

His farm now serves as a demonstration site where he trains and mentors fellow farmers and young people. Working with UN Women Kenya, he also supplies local farmers with seeds, fish fingerlings and agricultural knowledge.

“Your dedication, innovation, and excellence exemplify the leadership and potential of your generation,” said Zainab Hawa Bangura, the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

“We are proud of your success and confident that your contribution will continue to inspire others,” she added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya Garry Conille said the award highlighted the importance of collective action in advancing sustainable and inclusive development, particularly through grassroots leaders such as Owino.

Owino was nominated for the award by UN Women, which said his work promotes gender equality by creating opportunities for both men and women.

“Bornface is breaking barriers and building bridges for both men and women,” said Dan Bazira, UN Women Deputy Representative in Kenya.

“He is dedicated to gender equality, proving that when we empower every voice, we shape a future where no one is left behind,” Bazira added.

Owino said his work demonstrated that progress should be measured beyond figures to include dignity, opportunity and equality.

“It is possible for young people like me to make a difference in our communities,” he said.

His work advances 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality and Climate Action.

Agriculture remains a major contributor to Kenya's economy. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' Economic Survey 2025, agriculture, forestry and fishing contributed an average of 21.8% of the country's gross domestic product between 2000 and 2024.

Kenyan rugby sevens international and Olympian Kevin Wekesa was named runner-up. He founded Play Green, an initiative that promotes sustainability in sport through tree planting, reducing plastic waste, recycling and encouraging environmentally friendly travel at sporting events.

The award was announced as the United Nations marked 81 years since its founding on October 24,1945. It recognises individuals and institutions whose achievements advance the Sustainable Development Goals and reflect the ideals of the United Nations.