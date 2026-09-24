WHO clears path for new male birth control methods
The methods aim either to lower sperm production, prevent sperm from moving or fertilising an egg, or stop sperm from being released during ejaculation.
The methods aim either to lower sperm production, prevent sperm from moving or fertilising an egg, or stop sperm from being released during ejaculation.
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.
Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.
The warning comes as social media assumes an increasingly important role in Kenya’s political discourse, with millions of citizens using online platforms to debate public affairs, scrutinise leaders, campaign and organise
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Mokku said the appointment of MPs as Cabinet Secretaries had revived questions about whether the country was recreating aspects of the previous constitutional order, when MPs could also serve in the Executive.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Maina said her legislative agenda was focused on addressing challenges affecting ordinary Kenyans and strengthening protections for vulnerable groups
The aspirant said deeply rooted social attitudes have influenced how both men and women view leadership, with women sometimes preferring male candidates because men have traditionally been portrayed as stronger and more capable leaders
The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.
The report shows that women held 27.4% of seats in national parliaments as of January 2026, up from 22.3% in 2015. Their representation in local government rose from 33.9% in 2020 to 35.6% in 2025
NGEC also called for stronger measures to guarantee widows' access to justice, social protection, education, decent work and participation in decision-making processes
A five-judge High Court bench declared former Chief Justice David Maraga’s September 21, 2020 advisory unconstitutional. The court said a March 2017 decision directing Parliament to pass two-thirds gender legislation remains enforceable.
President Ruto noted rising bilateral trade, visa-free travel gains, and stronger investment ties, stressing the implementation of agreements and the accelerated regional integration efforts agenda
Members of Parliament backed the Public Service Commission’s Diversity Policy 2016, calling for mandatory compliance with ethnic balance and inclusion laws in public hiring and promotions. MPs also urged internship reforms and stronger support for women, youth and PLWDs.
People’s Liberation Party SG Asha Bashir says women reps get only 10% of MPs’ funds and face patriarchy, violence and bias, undermining their role as Kenya pursues the two-thirds gender rule.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Senator Mutinda said that while girls have gained knowledge and skills through empowerment initiatives, many boys have been left behind, creating a gap in societal roles and expectations.