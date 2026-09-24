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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

gender equality

National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa. PHOTO/NGEC
News

NGEC raises alarm over exclusion of older persons ahead of 2027 polls

The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.

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Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV
Health and Wellness

Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV

Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.

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Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions
News

Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions

The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.

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