Mundalo warns Nyoro’s shifting political positions could hurt 2027 ambitions
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
The Central Bank of Kenya said rising global inflation risks, driven mainly by the conflict in the Middle East, continue to influence domestic price trends and justify keeping the rate unchanged.
Orengo expressed alarm over what he termed increasing police brutality across the country, saying lives had already been lost during the protests. He claimed that four people had died, including three allegedly shot dead and one reportedly run over by a police vehicle.
The Kenya Transporters Association has ordered immediate freight rate reviews after a Sh40 diesel price jump lifted operating costs by about 13–14%, following EPRA’s latest fuel price review.