Murkomen dismisses claims of parallel police units, says reforms on track
The Interior CS said all units within the National Police Service operate under the established command structure headed by the Inspector General of Police.
The Interior CS said all units within the National Police Service operate under the established command structure headed by the Inspector General of Police.
Ruto laid a wreath at the National Police College in memory of the officers who lost their lives while serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli reminded the officers that passing out was not the end of their preparation but the start of their professional responsibilities.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Susan M. Burns, Chargé d’Affaires and head of mission at the US Embassy in Kenya, said the project would help Kenya develop a police service capable of dealing with the changing nature of crime and security threa
The case has been filed against Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Attorney-General.
The Senate committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has been tasked with examining whether the regulations used to expel the recruits are consistent with the Constitution and Kenya’s legal obligations on gender equality.