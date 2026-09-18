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Parliament races to clear IEBC reform agenda before 2027 polls
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Parliament races to clear IEBC reform agenda before 2027 polls

Among the changes under consideration is a proposal to repeal Section 21 of the Election Offences Act to allow IEBC to prosecute election-related offences. The commission argued that dealing with such offences is a function that should rest with the electoral body instead of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

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