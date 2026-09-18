Is Kenya’s mainstream media becoming a boys’ club?
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
Among the changes under consideration is a proposal to repeal Section 21 of the Election Offences Act to allow IEBC to prosecute election-related offences. The commission argued that dealing with such offences is a function that should rest with the electoral body instead of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
At the centre of the petition are claims that some hiring decisions may have bypassed constitutional and legal requirements meant to guarantee fairness, openness and equal opportunity in public service.
Speaking at the county assembly precincts, the MCAs said the house had agreed to take a firm stand against the governor until he apologises publicly.