Mecca attack claim puts Saudi Arabia and Houthis on collision course
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
In a special gazette notice issued on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the holiday had been declared under the Public Holidays Act.
The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.
The warning follows a wave of complaints from Kenyan pilgrims who were left stranded during the last Hajj season, despite making full payments to unofficial agents.
The group of Imams represented different areas across Nairobi, including Kibera, Majengo, Maringo, and Utawala, among others.