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Governor Nathif assents to Garissa supplementary budget
The Governor said the budget was passed following extensive public participation and consultations with stakeholders across Garissa County.
The Governor said the budget was passed following extensive public participation and consultations with stakeholders across Garissa County.
Suuq Mugdi has long been associated with congestion and repeated fire incidents, leaving traders vulnerable to losses and disruption.
Governor Nathif Jama said his administration had allocated funds for what he described as “one of the most important health investments in a generation,” crediting the project with the potential to ease chronic congestion at Garissa Referral Hospital and reduce preventable deaths among mothers and infants.
The donation aims to enhance health services and emergency response in Garissa’s remote areas.