Mudslides kill at least 18 in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kiambu
The National Police Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement issued on 3 May 2026, warning of growing risks as the country continues to experience sustained rainfall.
The National Police Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement issued on 3 May 2026, warning of growing risks as the country continues to experience sustained rainfall.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, in a statement issued on Saturday, November 7, 2025, said the government is coordinating efforts across multiple agencies to support affected families. Nine people injured in the disaster are receiving medical treatment and psychosocial support in hospitals.
The landslide was triggered by persistent heavy rains that have been sweeping across the country, causing destruction in several counties. In Marakwet East, the hardest hit areas are Endo, Sambirir, and Embobut Wards, where homes were buried and vital infrastructure was cut off.
Three Kenya Defence Forces helicopters have been deployed to ferry the injured from the disaster zone, with each trip taking about 30 minutes to Eldoret.
The Government has dispatched police and military helicopters carrying medical personnel and Red Cross staff to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.
The disaster has primarily affected Korou Sub-Location, with the worst-hit areas being Kakibigen and Morror, where at least two fatalities have been confirmed. Homes have been swept away, forcing residents to flee for safety as rescue operations continue.