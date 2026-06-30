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NTSA warns against M-PESA payments for traffic fines
NTSA said the guidelines are intended to streamline the payment process, minimise delays in clearing traffic offences and ensure all penalty payments are properly captured in its system
NTSA said the guidelines are intended to streamline the payment process, minimise delays in clearing traffic offences and ensure all penalty payments are properly captured in its system
Drivers have been encouraged to use the online portal to review and update their details before the June 1, 2026 deadline to avoid any disruptions.
Under the new framework, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court immediately. Instead, they may receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence through SMS, email, digital traffic enforcement platforms or direct delivery by police officers.