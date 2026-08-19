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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cambodia

Thailand and Cambodia halt border fighting with new ceasefire
Global Affairs

Thailand and Cambodia halt border fighting with new ceasefire

The clashes are rooted in unresolved territorial claims along sections of the Thailand–Cambodia border that remain poorly marked decades after colonial-era boundaries were drawn. While previous diplomatic efforts attempted to manage tensions, renewed fighting erupted earlier this year, intensifying in December.

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