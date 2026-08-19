Myanmar, Cambodia among risky destinations for Kenyan workers
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
Official records indicate that one Kenyan was rescued from Cambodia in 2023, but between February and June 2026 alone, 360 Kenyans were repatriated from the country.
Authorities said individuals who had already cleared fines or resolved their immigration status are required to leave the country on or before the deadline. Enforcement actions are expected to begin immediately after the waiver expires.
The clashes are rooted in unresolved territorial claims along sections of the Thailand–Cambodia border that remain poorly marked decades after colonial-era boundaries were drawn. While previous diplomatic efforts attempted to manage tensions, renewed fighting erupted earlier this year, intensifying in December.