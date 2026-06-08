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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

HSBC 7s

Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2
Sports

Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2

Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.

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Kenya Rugby star Odongo strikes Gold in India
Sports

Kenya Rugby star Odongo strikes Gold in India

Odongo, who features locally for Daystar Falcons rugby, was Kenya's overall points scorer in the just ended Singapore Sevens Competition, where his tries and power propelled Shujaa to the latter stages of the competition.

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