Shujaa's Division Two status confirmed after Bordeaux 7s drama
Their survival was confirmed following a 26-7 victory over Uruguay and the USA's 17-14 win over Fiji in the fifth-place playoff on Sunday at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.
Their survival was confirmed following a 26-7 victory over Uruguay and the USA's 17-14 win over Fiji in the fifth-place playoff on Sunday at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.
Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.
Interim coach Simon Odongo urges Kenya Lionesses to set the tone at Nyayo Stadium as the World Rugby Sevens Division Two Series begins, launching their push for core-team status this season.
HSBC SVNS Division 2 heads to Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium on 14–15 February 2026, with men’s and women’s pools set to decide key promotion pushes and showcase emerging sevens nations.
Odongo, who features locally for Daystar Falcons rugby, was Kenya's overall points scorer in the just ended Singapore Sevens Competition, where his tries and power propelled Shujaa to the latter stages of the competition.