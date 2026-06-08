News
Assault! LSK condemns arrest of ex-CJ Maraga during Nairobi National Park protest
In a statement posted on X on June 8, 2026, Kanjama described the incident as an assault on constitutional freedoms.
In a statement posted on X on June 8, 2026, Kanjama described the incident as an assault on constitutional freedoms.
In a statement issued on May 23, 2026, LSK President Charles Kanjama condemned the incident and called for State action.
Kanjama elaborated that the Law Society functions as a collective institution. Decisions and interventions are guided by the President alongside the council, secretariat, and specialized committees, including those focused on public interest litigation.
Kanjama secured the top seat after garnering 3,728 votes.