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Roble Nuno takes over as CRA boss following swearing-in
Nuno assumes the role following a competitive recruitment process, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public service at both national and county government levels.
Nuno assumes the role following a competitive recruitment process, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public service at both national and county government levels.
The move aims to safeguard the funds, ensure timely disbursement, and prevent potential industrial actions arising from delayed transfers.
The development comes as Parliament considers a national law to harmonise revenue collection across all counties.
The governors argue that inflation, new devolved responsibilities, and increased demand for services have not been factored into the allocation.