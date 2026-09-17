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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Why Sh8.3bn port development is worth the cost - KPA
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Why Sh8.3bn port development is worth the cost - KPA

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto said the project was developed after the 2018 TradeMark Africa Traffic Management Study identified the Back of Port Road corridor as one of the biggest traffic bottlenecks at the port and recommended the construction of a grade-separated transport system.

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