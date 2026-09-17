Senator Onyonka questions KQ fleet deals, ownership and cargo strategy
The senator also raised questions about the ownership structure of aircraft linked to Kenya Airways and the relationship between KQ and its low-cost subsidiary, Jambojet.
The senator also raised questions about the ownership structure of aircraft linked to Kenya Airways and the relationship between KQ and its low-cost subsidiary, Jambojet.
The new rate, which takes effect immediately, was announced after President William Ruto met Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto said the project was developed after the 2018 TradeMark Africa Traffic Management Study identified the Back of Port Road corridor as one of the biggest traffic bottlenecks at the port and recommended the construction of a grade-separated transport system.
Freight operations remained a key driver of income, with increased cargo handling contributing to higher earnings, while passenger services also posted gains due to more frequent and better-timed trips.
The port handled 496,516 tonnes of cargo in 2025, up from 333,431 tonnes in 2024, representing a 49.91 percent growth.
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is facing heightened scrutiny to ensure smooth cargo handling amid a surge in vessel traffic expected over the next few weeks.