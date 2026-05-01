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Kenya eyes export boost as China opens market with zero tariffs
The arrangement is anchored under the Kenya–China Early Harvest Agreement and is expected to benefit approximately 98.2 percent of Kenyan exports.
The arrangement is anchored under the Kenya–China Early Harvest Agreement and is expected to benefit approximately 98.2 percent of Kenyan exports.
Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) Chief Executive Officer, Floice Mukabana, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering apple mango farmers to penetrate global markets.