Kindiki hails Kenya-Uganda ties, pledges deeper regional cooperation

Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening ties with Uganda, describing the relationship between the two neighbouring countries as inseparable and vital to the prosperity and stability of the East African region.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Entebbe on Tuesday, Kindiki said Kenya values its longstanding partnership with Uganda and remains committed to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy President attended the ceremony on behalf of President William Ruto.

In a statement issued after the event, Kindiki praised the close historical, economic and social ties between the two countries, saying their relationship is anchored on shared aspirations and regional integration.

“Kenya values its enduring partnership with Uganda, rooted in shared history, socio-economic interdependence, people-to-people ties and our nations’ shared commitment to championing Pan-Africanism,” Kindiki said.

He emphasized that the relationship between Nairobi and Kampala would continue to grow stronger despite emerging regional and global challenges.

According to the Deputy President, Kenya is keen on expanding collaboration with Uganda in areas such as trade, infrastructure development, education, healthcare and regional security to boost economic growth and improve livelihoods.

“Kenya looks forward to deepening its collaboration with Uganda and strengthening the enduring friendship and good neighbourliness for the mutual benefit and prosperity of our people,” he added.

Kindiki also commended Uganda’s contribution to the growth and stability of the East African Community, saying Kampala continues to play a critical role in advancing regional integration through policies focused on improving the welfare of citizens.

He praised Uganda’s progress in socio-economic transformation, particularly in infrastructure expansion, trade and investment, as well as improvements in education and healthcare sectors.

“We commend the progress made by the Republic of Uganda in advancing socio-economic transformation including expansion of infrastructure, upscaling trade and investments, advancement in the education and health sector as well as in other key sectors,” Kindiki said.

The remarks come at a time when Kenya and Uganda are pursuing deeper economic integration under the East African Community framework, with both countries relying heavily on cross-border trade and shared transport infrastructure.

Uganda remains one of Kenya’s largest trading partners in the region, with the Northern Corridor transport network continuing to serve as a key economic link between the two countries and the wider East African market.

Political analysts say the continued cooperation between Nairobi and Kampala is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening regional trade, security collaboration and infrastructure connectivity within East Africa.

Kindiki’s remarks also underscored Kenya’s broader foreign policy objective of promoting regional unity, economic cooperation and Pan-African solidarity among member states of the East African Community.