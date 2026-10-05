Wanjau: Counties must focus on jobs and economic growth
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
Ruto said the growing number of university graduates should be matched by greater production of knowledge and practical solutions within Kenya rather than continued dependence on ideas and expertise from outside the country.
The PS maintained that Kenya and Africa had considerable natural resources but lacked two critical ingredients needed to turn those resources into wealth — technical know-how and financial capacity
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Muriithi said counties should work together to remove barriers that increase the cost of moving goods and services between neighbouring jurisdictions
Income tax has taken the biggest cut, with the projected collection reduced by Sh78.6 billion from Sh1.384 trillion to Sh1.305 trillion. The income tax category, which includes corporate taxes paid on profits as well as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from workers' salaries and wages, remains the largest source of the expected revenue decline.
Mudavadi challenged the security guards to uphold democracy, safeguard the rights of every Kenyan and help foster national cohesion by resisting tribalism, inflammatory rhetoric and politics that sow division
Addressing the meeting on behalf of President William Ruto, the Deputy President said Africa should no longer accept being left behind in development despite its vast natural resources and growing workforce.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Nyong'o, who chairs the working group on Kenya's transition to first-world status, said the proposed Vision 2060 is intended to provide a roadmap for the country's development over the next three decades as the current Vision 2030 approaches its conclusion.
According to the Deputy President, Kenya is keen on expanding collaboration with Uganda in areas such as trade, infrastructure development, education, healthcare and regional security to boost economic growth and improve livelihoods.
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
Kenya’s growth rate also dipped slightly from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, despite the report noting that “positive growths in all sectors of the economy” were achieved during the year.
Economist XN Iraki, in a Radio Generation interview, reviewed the 2026 Economic Survey and said Kenya’s 4.6% growth and 800,000 jobs figures should be tested against everyday conditions, citing likely informality.
Several economies were singled out for strong performance, including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Rwanda, which recorded growth above 6 percent.
Mudavadi challenged Kenyans to reflect deeply on the place of peace in national progress, describing it as the ultimate enabler of prosperity, investment and social cohesion.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Dr Njenga said the size of a business should not merely be judged by staff numbers but by the bank account and the opportunity.
The performance represents a 9.0 percent year-on-year increase, marking the fastest six-month pace since 2021/22 and a landmark moment for the utility, as it becomes the first period with months above 1,000 GWh.
Muriithi said countries that have achieved high income status have done so by investing heavily in education, because economic growth depends on how productive people are.
Dr Kiptoo said the economy is performing better than it did three years ago, despite setbacks experienced in 2024.
A World Bank review warns Kenya’s rising debt and falling tax revenues are squeezing development spending, urging five major fiscal reforms to restore stability, protect jobs and rebuild public trust.
Speaking during the opening of the 25th East African Community (EAC) MSMEs Trade Fair in Nairobi, President Ruto highlighted the sector as a key driver of prosperity not only for Kenya but for the entire region.
The 14 individuals were recognized on Monday for their contributions in innovations and entrepreneurship in driving Kenya’s economic transformation.
Kindiki said there is no room for delays and directed contractors to speed up ongoing works to ensure citizens benefit fully from government projects.