Uber shuts down operations in Nigeria, Uganda with immediate effect
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The companies said drivers’ earnings cannot be looked at through the price of an individual trip alone. They said the amount a driver makes is affected by the number of trips completed, the level of passenger demand, vehicle use and the costs involved in operating the vehicle.
The latest findings by Tifa Research show that the pressure is being felt across household spending, with transport, food, fuel and education emerging among the main areas driving financial strain.
The average cost of a kilogramme of sifted maize flour dropped by 44 cents, from Sh160.22 in June 2025 to Sh159.78 in June 2026.
TIFA's research released on Thursday, August 20, 2026, found that 53% of drivers depend on ride-hailing as their primary source of income, while 47% use the work to supplement earnings from other activities
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
A study by ride-hailing company Uber estimates that the proposed fare controls could remove about Sh20 billion from the economy each year as many customers choose not to book short-distance rides because of the higher charges.
Bolt says a document circulating on social media and messaging apps falsely claims it will cease operations in Kenya on June 8, 2026. The company says it is investigating the source and says Bolt Kenya remains operational.
Uber has ended its Tanzania operations after nearly a decade, citing a difficult regulatory environment and competition, affecting over 1,500 drivers and reducing ride-hailing options in Dar es Salaam.