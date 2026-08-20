Mundalo warns Nyoro’s shifting political positions could hurt 2027 ambitions
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
Treasury CS John Mbadi is set to table a Sh4.8 trillion budget in Parliament, with allocations targeting job creation. Education leads with Sh781.4 billion for intern teacher absorption and security funds for police recruitment.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) saw its budget rise to Sh64.1 billion after review by Parliament, up from the Sh58 billion proposed by the National Treasury.
The offer includes 15- and 25-year instruments with competitive coupon rates and secondary market listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
Revenue projections stand at Sh3.63 trillion from ordinary collections and Sh644 billion from Appropriation-in-Aid. This leaves a funding gap of Sh1.11 trillion, which the government plans to cover through borrowing—Sh995.7 billion from the local market and Sh145.6 billion from external sources.
Budget figures show a continued gap between what the judiciary receives and what it needs. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the institution was allocated about Sh21.85 billion against a requirement of roughly Sh44.9 billion. For the 2025/2026 financial year, funding rose to about Sh24.94 billion, while the need stood at around Sh40.1 billion, leaving a shortfall of over 35 percent.
Lawmakers expressed alarm over the lack of transparency in borrowing practices, stressing that comprehensive oversight is essential to protect the country’s fiscal health.
Speaking at State House Nairobi on Monday, Koome emphasized the need for sustained investment, improved infrastructure, and strengthened enforcement to enhance accountability and efficiency across the judiciary and related agencies.