DusitD2: UK court keeps ex-SAS soldier from publishing attack book
Craighead was among those involved in the security response after Al-Shabaab militants attacked the DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.
Craighead was among those involved in the security response after Al-Shabaab militants attacked the DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.
Work on the new memorial started on July 20, 2026, at the Odinga family compound in Bondo. Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the project was intended to preserve Raila’s legacy and record his role in Kenya’s democratic journey.
Treasury figures show that most of the money released in July was meant for day-to-day operations. Sh39.7 billion went towards recurrent spending, including salaries and administrative expenses, while Sh4.9 billion was set aside for development.
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the Ministry of Defence had been tasked with managing the project, leveraging KDF's engineering expertise and project management capacity to deliver what she described as a world-class memorial befitting Raila Odinga's national stature.
In a public notice dated July 8, the ministry said the recruitment exercise will be carried out in accordance with the Military Veterans Act, Cap 199A, Laws of Kenya.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) saw its budget rise to Sh64.1 billion after review by Parliament, up from the Sh58 billion proposed by the National Treasury.
Defence PS Patrick Mariru told MPs the Sh42bn Bomas International Convention Complex will be ready for the May 12 Africa-France Summit, despite lawmakers’ concerns over timelines, costs and procurement.
Mandera East leaders and residents have rejected the reservation of 4,882 hectares of community land for a military camp, citing lack of public participation and demanding revocation of the Gazette order.
Concerns have been raised over a flight taken by Epstein on a Gulfstream jet that reportedly landed at RAF Marham in Norfolk in December 2000. The base is situated about 20 miles from the Sandringham Estate, a royal property.