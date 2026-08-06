Kenya launches drive to boost local vaccine and drug manufacturing
The initiative seeks to strengthen Kenya's capacity to produce vaccines and diagnostics locally while improving preparedness for future public health emergencies
The initiative seeks to strengthen Kenya's capacity to produce vaccines and diagnostics locally while improving preparedness for future public health emergencies
The commitment emerged during a meeting between Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga and the Japan–Kenya Joint Technical Working Group (TWG), where officials reviewed progress under the Kenya–Japan health cooperation framework.
According to the Ministry of Health, more than 80,000 travellers have undergone screening at various entry points since enhanced surveillance measures were introduced. In the last 24 hours alone, 3,969 travellers were screened.
The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) will run the study at the Chemolingot Kala-azar Centre in Tiaty Central, an area that continues to report some of the highest infection levels in the country.
He says over 55,000 people have been screened and 2,200 health workers trained, while reaffirming Health CS Aden Duale’s confirmation that the country remains Ebola-free.
Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto said the move is aimed at positioning Kenya as a global leader in advanced technology, medical research, and industrial transformation, arguing that no country has achieved prosperity without deliberate investment in science and human capital.
Lawyer Joe Mwariri, representing the group, told the committee the pensioners had every reason to expect timely payment after years of service.
The affected areas include Kileleshwa, Kilimani, State House, Ngumo, KEMRI, Highrise, Nairobi West, Upperhill, and Madaraka.
The helicopter crash, which occurred on Saturday, claimed the lives of all six people on board, sending shockwaves across Kenya’s political landscape, particularly in Ng’eno’s Emurua Dikirr constituency.
The agreement also supports clinical trials and advanced research, offering county doctors opportunities to participate in high-quality studies while improving patient care and strengthening professional capacity.
Health CS Aden Duale warns in Nairobi that Africa’s fast-growing transport corridors are driving new health risks, urging stronger surveillance, innovation and partnerships to protect communities and regional economies.
Kemri says the initiative aims to mentor African scientists and innovators, equipping them to develop solutions tailored to the continent’s unique women’s health challenges, which remain largely under-researched and underfunded in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Dr. Eric Ochomo, who led the Kenyan arm of the study, underscored the importance of understanding the genetic make-up of An. funestus saying the new knowledge will support the fight against malaria.
The study indicates that these adaptations likely developed around 5,000 years ago, during a major climatic shift that brought widespread aridification to northern Africa.
Backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gates Foundation, the laboratory strengthens the nation’s health system under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) framework.
Among the medicines being developed is a plant-based therapy for hypertension that contains high levels of calcium salts, as well as immune-boosting herbal supplements.
Investigators have recovered the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR), but some components of the FDR remain missing.
The findings, which come after large-scale trials in Kenya and Mozambique, offer new hope in the global effort to fight malaria.
Experts warn that if the current Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) fails without a viable replacement, Kenya’s malaria control strategy could be severely undermined.
According to local reports, the four had swollen bodies and pus-filled wounds before their deaths, prompting concern among residents.
Researchers warn this mosquito, which thrives in urban environments, could change how and where malaria spreads in the country.