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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KEMRI

Ruto hands KEMRI, Kenya-AIST University Charters in research drive
Education and Career

Ruto hands KEMRI, Kenya-AIST University Charters in research drive

Speaking at State House in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto said the move is aimed at positioning Kenya as a global leader in advanced technology, medical research, and industrial transformation, arguing that no country has achieved prosperity without deliberate investment in science and human capital.

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