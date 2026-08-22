Sports
LA28 Olympic ticket sales surpass 6 million ahead of 2028 games
The 2028 Games will bring several changes to the Olympic programme, with flag football and squash set to make their Olympic debut.
The 2028 Games will bring several changes to the Olympic programme, with flag football and squash set to make their Olympic debut.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the corporation cautioned passengers to remain vigilant against fraudsters who are impersonating its official booking platforms to trick unsuspecting customers into making payments through unauthorized channels.
FIFA says a website payment glitch briefly issued World Cup tickets without payment to about 60 fans. The tickets were later cancelled, and FIFA asked the supporters to pay the full amount within seven days.