Alliance Boys High School sends students home after fire breaks out in mattress store

Alliance High School has released students to their parents for the weekend after a fire incident was reported in one of the institution's older dormitory blocks on Thursday morning.

The school said the fire affected a mattress storage section within the dormitory but was brought under control before causing further damage, with all students remaining safe.

Parents were called to the school for a meeting where the administration briefed them on the incident and outlined the measures taken to safeguard learners.

In a communication issued on June 4, 2026 the school assured families that the situation had been swiftly handled and that academic activities had continued uninterrupted.

"We wish to inform you that an incident involving a small section of mattresses in one of the older dormitory facilities occurred within the school. We are grateful to report that the situation was promptly contained and managed by the school administration and relevant teams. Most importantly, all students are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their normal morning activities and academic routines," reads the statement.

The administration said safety procedures were activated immediately after the fire was detected, allowing the situation to be managed without affecting students or normal school operations.

School leaders further assured parents that learners remained calm and under close supervision throughout the incident.

As part of the response, the Board of Management and the school administration convened a meeting with parents and guardians at 10.00 a.m. to provide an update on the occurrence and answer any concerns.

The school stated: "As a precautionary measure, and in keeping with our commitment to student welfare, safety, and open communication with parents, the Board of Management and the School Administration have resolved to convene a brief parents’ meeting at the school today at 10.00 a.m."

According to the administration, the meeting was intended to explain what transpired, share the actions taken by the school and discuss plans aimed at strengthening student welfare and safety.

After the meeting, parents were asked to leave with their sons and spend the weekend at home as the institution undertakes further assessments and internal reviews.

"This measure is intended solely to provide an opportunity for students to be with their families as the school undertakes further internal reviews and preparations to ensure continued normalcy and a conducive learning environment," said Principal David Chomba.

The school maintained that there was no immediate danger and urged parents not to panic.

"We wish to reassure all parents that there is no cause for alarm. The students remain calm, safe, and under the care and supervision of the school."

Alliance High thanked parents for their understanding and cooperation, adding that it remains committed to providing a secure learning environment while working closely with families as it reviews the incident.

The fire comes against the backdrop of growing concern over safety in boarding schools following a number of recent incidents reported in learning institutions across the country.

It follows the deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on May 28, 2026, in which 16 students lost their lives.

In recent weeks, students at Nakuru Girls High School and Njoro Girls High School have also been sent home following separate incidents whose circumstances remain unclear.