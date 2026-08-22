LA28 Olympic ticket sales surpass 6 million ahead of 2028 games
The 2028 Games will bring several changes to the Olympic programme, with flag football and squash set to make their Olympic debut.
The 2028 Games will bring several changes to the Olympic programme, with flag football and squash set to make their Olympic debut.
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Akonnor said football had been part of his life from childhood, starting with school football before progressing through Ghana’s youth national teams
The move comes after the IOC Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 7, ruling that previous restrictions imposed in response to Russia's war in Ukraine were no longer applicable.
A provisional squad of 25 players has been training at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi, trying to make the final cut of 14 that will represent Kenya and hope the country qualifies for the African Nations Championship and the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Games in the USA.
In Botswana, Kenya’s senior squad will contest the team event from February 9–12, followed by individual competitions from February 13–15.