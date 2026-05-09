Senate probes claims of unfair pricing after fuel price increase

Members of the Senate have raised concerns over a possible rise in unfair pricing practices following the recent increase in fuel and petroleum costs, warning that Kenyans may be facing indirect exploitation through inflated transport fares and commodity prices.

The matter was introduced in the House by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who pressed the government to clarify whether regulatory bodies had taken sufficient action to monitor market reactions after the April 2026 fuel price revision.

“I seek a statement on reports of exploitation of consumers following the April 2026 increase in fuel and petroleum prices across the country,” Cherargei told the House.

He said the developments raise “grave concerns under the Consumer Protection Act 2012, the Competition Act 2010, and the Energy Act 2019”.

According to Cherargei, the intention of the legal framework is to protect citizens from unfair pricing structures and manipulation by market players. However, he warned that reports from various counties point to sudden increases in transport charges and basic household items.

He alleged that some traders have used the fuel price changes as justification for increases that are not aligned with actual operational costs, saying they have introduced “disproportionate price hikes not fully justified by operational costs”.

The senator asked the Senate Trade Committee to provide clarity on whether agencies such as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority had assessed fare changes and whether any irregularities had been identified.

He also sought information on “measures undertaken to track unregulated price increases”, action taken against collusion or profiteering, and whether any penalties have been enforced. Further, he questioned whether long-term systems are in place to protect citizens from similar shocks in the future.

Senator Miriam Omar raised concern that the impact of rising costs is being felt more sharply in far-flung regions, where consumers have limited protection from market abuse.

“Some traders have taken that opportunity to increase prices of their goods,” Omar said.

“The most affected counties are those furthest from Nairobi, especially in northern Kenya,” she added.

She noted that such patterns tend to appear repeatedly during inflation periods and other disruptions, calling for stronger safeguards to protect vulnerable communities.

Omar proposed “standardised pricing mechanisms” to help reduce arbitrary price differences across regions and ensure fairness in essential goods and services.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo backed the concerns, stressing the need for openness in decisions that affect the cost of living.

“One of the key issues is that regulatory authorities must conduct public participation before implementing such impactful decisions,” he said.

He warned that skipping public involvement risks violating legal requirements under the Statutory Instruments Act and weakens trust between citizens and regulators.