Infographics
Top 10 Countries With Worst Healthcare Systems
Syria recording the lowest score globally at 35, followed by Venezuela at 40
Syria recording the lowest score globally at 35, followed by Venezuela at 40
According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Kenya was invited to the global forum in recognition of its leadership and success in affordable housing and sustainable urban development.
Speaking ahead of the forum, Mudavadi said the world must shift focus from discussions to implementation, especially in addressing urban development challenges facing fast-growing regions.
The attacks around midday involved at least two drones that crossed from Iran into Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, which borders Iran and is separated from mainland Azerbaijan by Armenia, said a foreign ministry statement.