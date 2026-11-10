Kenya to open new diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan and Congo

Kenya is set to expand its diplomatic presence in Central Europe and Central Africa through the establishment of new missions in Azerbaijan and Congo as the government moves to restructure its global network of embassies and high commissions.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei announced that the government will open new missions in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Brazzaville, Congo, as part of a phased rationalisation exercise to align the country’s foreign representation with its strategic and economic priorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, Sing’Oei said the changes would also involve closing some diplomatic missions and relocating others as Kenya reviews its international presence amid growing geopolitical uncertainties and financial pressures.

The PS explained that the exercise was informed by the need to balance the cost of maintaining diplomatic missions against the country’s changing national development priorities.

“Accordingly, the Government is undertaking a phased rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally. This involves the closure of some Missions, the relocation of others, or the opening of new ones, all in furtherance of our strategic priorities,” he stated.

As part of the first phase, the government has identified Kenya’s embassy in Bern, Switzerland, for closure, with bilateral relations between the two countries set to be handled by the Kenya High Commission in London.

However, Kenya will retain its diplomatic presence in Geneva, which will continue representing the country in engagements with the United Nations and other international organisations based in the Swiss city.

The Geneva mission will also take over the provision of consular services to Kenyans living in Switzerland, with the government assuring citizens that the changes will not affect their access to essential services.

Sing’Oei further disclosed that the relocation of Kenya’s mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to Mexico City, Mexico, and the transfer of its Havana, Cuba, mission to Kingston, Jamaica, had already been completed.

He said closing the Bern embassy would not affect Kenya’s longstanding relationship with Switzerland, noting that diplomatic engagement between the two countries would continue under the revised arrangement.

The government also assured Kenyans living abroad and its international partners that it would carry out the restructuring gradually to avoid unnecessary interruptions.

“We wish to inform that the rationalization will be implemented gradually, with minimal disruption to Kenyans abroad and to our partners,” Sing’Oei said.