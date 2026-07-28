Sports
Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
Although the official location is still to be announced, Rabat is widely expected to serve as the host city. The capital already hosts FIFA’s first regional office in Africa, a move seen as part of deeper engagement between the body and African football structures.