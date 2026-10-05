State launches 17.24 million-tree campaign ahead of Mazingira Day
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
AGRA Country Director for Ethiopia Yihenew Zewdie said the country’s green development initiatives, including tree planting, renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, were helping conserve natural resources, restore degraded landscapes and strengthen resilience to climate change
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
Kindiki said the administration's performance over the last four years has laid a strong foundation for seeking another term, pointing to major road projects and programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.
Speaking on Sunday at the Rhino Charge prize-giving ceremony held in Samburu County, the President praised the long-running conservation event, saying it had become one of the most impactful environmental initiatives in Kenya’s history.
Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Cherangany Ecosystem Restoration Programme at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, he said Kenya had planted 1.7 billion trees and spent billions stabilising fuel prices, while urging citizens to protect both the economy and environment.
Principal Administrative Secretary Beverly Opwora says Kenya’s national administration system—through regional commissioners, chiefs and village elders—links citizens to services, supports ID verification, and mobilises communities for programmes, security and disaster response.
Hillary Kibiwott completed a 24-hour tree-planting challenge in Kessup Forest, Elgeyo Marakwet County, recording 23,326 trees as officials monitored the attempt and verification for Guinness standards began.
Speaking during a media breakfast in Nairobi on Wednesday, October, 8, 2025, Barasa unveiled the Ministry’s ambitious plan to grow over 100 million fruit trees in schools across the country during the short rains season.
This shortfall has already left a gap of more than Sh100 billion in just two years, exposing the heavy reliance on lenders and private players who are expected to finance over 60 percent of the programme.