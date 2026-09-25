Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ call for unity
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
The Speaker said political violence and intimidation risked denying Kenyans the freedom to campaign, associate and take part in elections without fear.
Safina Deputy Party Leader Willis Otieno said the the 60-day period should be the starting point for IEBC as it plans the next General Election. He, however, said the commission could be allowed additional time if it has genuine administrative or logistical difficulties.
The Speaker said long-term peace can only be achieved by investing in civic education that shapes attitudes and encourages citizens to embrace one another regardless of their backgrounds.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Magara said Kenyans are increasingly demanding a common front capable of offering an alternative to the current administration.
The Kiharu MP said he was carefully reflecting on the next steps after leaving government, adding that his experience in politics had taught him the importance of making well-considered decisions.
Kibicho also reflected on his early rise in public service, recalling how former President Mwai Kibaki appointed him to a senior role at a relatively young age, which he said shaped his current thinking on succession in leadership.
At the heart of the spending plan is the acquisition of new Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, a move that will push the election technology budget beyond Sh7 billion.
The Independent Medico-Legal Unit 2025 report recorded 97 extrajudicial killings, 18 deaths in custody, 72 cases of torture or ill-treatment, 49 protest-related injuries, 1,500 arbitrary arrests, and five enforced disappearances within the year.
Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya’s democratic progress depends on maintaining peace, assuring citizens that the government is committed to delivering credible elections.
Maraga further called on those who have not yet made contributions to join in, while urging his current supporters to help widen the reach of the initiative by encouraging others to take part.
The issue was brought to attention by Nairobi South Ward MCA and Deputy Minority Leader in the County Assembly Waithera Chege, who addressed residents during an Easter outreach event held in Nairobi South Ward on Friday, where she interacted with the community and shared gifts.
According to the Commission, earlier registers did not capture biometric details, meaning some older voters may not be included in the modern system unless they updated their records.
Ingonga pointed out that the goals of the Mimi ni Mkenya campaign are in line with the Constitution, including Article 10 on national values, Article 38 on political rights, and Article 81 on free and fair elections. He said these principles must be upheld at all times, not just during the voting period, to protect the credibility of the electoral process.
The remarks come shortly after President Ruto publicly declared his readiness for the next election cycle while on a four-day development tour in the Nyanza region. During his engagements, he embraced the youth-driven “Niko Kadi” message, which encourages voter registration and participation among young people.
The CEO revealed that in the 2017 General Election, the commission vetted 16,182 candidates, flagging 106 over integrity concerns, while in 2022, it processed 21,863 candidates and flagged 241.
Speaking to residents of Kasarani, the legislator said he was ready to seek the mandate to lead Nairobi County, framing his bid as a call for accountable leadership and citizen-driven governance.
Kuria unveiled his candidature through a colourful campaign poster shared on his X account, adopting the slogan “Niamba Ya Ruriri”, signaling a return to elective politics in his home county of Kiambu.
The MPs expressed alarm over what they termed as dangerous political rhetoric increasingly degenerating into violence.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Ojijo said the proposed partnership, if realized, would “redefine Kenya’s power dynamics” by merging UDA’s grassroots mobilisation with ODM’s national reach.