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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

2027 General elections

Safina gives IEBC 120-day window to organise next election
Politics

Safina gives IEBC 120-day window to organise next election

Safina Deputy Party Leader Willis Otieno said the the 60-day period should be the starting point for IEBC as it plans the next General Election. He, however, said the commission could be allowed additional time if it has genuine administrative or logistical difficulties.

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DPP Ingonga urges Kenyans to embrace civic responsibility ahead of 2027 elections
News

DPP Ingonga urges Kenyans to embrace civic responsibility ahead of 2027 elections

Ingonga pointed out that the goals of the Mimi ni Mkenya campaign are in line with the Constitution, including Article 10 on national values, Article 38 on political rights, and Article 81 on free and fair elections. He said these principles must be upheld at all times, not just during the voting period, to protect the credibility of the electoral process.

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Yako ni Red Card: Gachagua tells Ruto he's headed home in 2027
Politics

Yako ni Red Card: Gachagua tells Ruto he's headed home in 2027

The remarks come shortly after President Ruto publicly declared his readiness for the next election cycle while on a four-day development tour in the Nyanza region. During his engagements, he embraced the youth-driven “Niko Kadi” message, which encourages voter registration and participation among young people.

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