Natembeya-linked party moves to reclaim Ukombozi name from Kalonzo
The party says it reserved the Ukombozi name in March last year but later wrote to the Registrar asking the office to discontinue the registration process.
The party says it reserved the Ukombozi name in March last year but later wrote to the Registrar asking the office to discontinue the registration process.
Speaking in Western Kenya on Saturday, Osotsi dismissed claims that the movement was fractured, insisting that its leaders remained united behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Senator Onyonka said the disagreements are real and have prompted a series of behind-the-scenes meetings involving senior figures in the movement.
The Wiper leader spoke after chairing a joint meeting of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee, where opposition leaders considered ways of deepening their cooperation.
Kindiki, who serves as UDA Deputy Party Leader, said the party had continued to attract new supporters because of the development programme it presented during the 2022 campaigns.
The approach mirrors the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc), where opposition parties joined forces with leaders who had broken away from the then-ruling Kanu to back Kibaki's successful presidential bid.
Addressing parliament, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said security agencies had detected threats to national stability, including cases involving people allegedly found with weapons while planning criminal acts.
In a statement dated April 22, 2026, Jubilee Secretary General Montalel Ole Kenta said the party has the strongest claim to the seat, noting that the late David Kiaraho, whose death led to the by-election, was elected on a Jubilee ticket.