Uhuru Kenyatta warns trust deficit threatens Africa’s peace efforts

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned that a lack of trust remains the greatest risk to peace and stability across Africa, warning that strained relations between leaders, citizens, and communities continue to derail efforts to resolve conflicts.

Speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Kenyatta said many agreements reached through mediation fail to hold because confidence in institutions and leadership has weakened. He stressed that rebuilding trust must be at the centre of efforts to address ongoing disputes on the continent.

“Trust deficit remains Africa’s biggest threat,” the former President said, adding that the erosion of confidence in institutions and leadership is slowing progress in peacebuilding across the continent.

Kenyatta made the remarks during the “Statesmen in Dialogue: Leadership and Dispute Resolution in Africa” panel, part of a high-level forum that brought together former heads of state to reflect on governance, mediation, and conflict resolution.

Drawing from his involvement in peace efforts in South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, he said lasting peace requires more than signed agreements. He noted that strong governance systems, inclusive leadership, and fair sharing of resources are key to preventing conflicts from recurring.

He also pointed to divisions within African institutions, warning that fragmentation has weakened the continent’s ability to act together. According to Kenyatta, this shift stands in contrast to the early vision of Pan-African unity, which he said has faded over time.

“Unity is not just an ideal, it is a necessity,” he said, calling for closer cooperation among African states and institutions.

The three-day forum was hosted by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) and convened arbitrators, policymakers, business leaders, and academics to examine emerging challenges in global dispute resolution.

Held under the theme “Arbitration in a Fragmented Global Order: The Future of Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Development,” the meeting explored how global tensions and weak institutions are shaping arbitration and economic relations.

Among the high-level participants were former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano, former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, and former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Discussions at the forum focused on aligning arbitration and alternative dispute resolution systems with Africa’s development goals, especially as the continent faces growing global economic pressure.

Participants highlighted the need for strong institutions, clear legal systems, and better regional cooperation to attract investment and support long-term stability. They also called for reforms to improve how continental bodies handle mediation and ensure agreements are followed through.

Delegates warned that without trust and accountability, even well-designed agreements are likely to fail during implementation.

The forum further stressed the role of leadership in bridging political divides and promoting inclusive decision-making. Speakers noted that lasting peace depends not only on ending disputes but also on addressing social and economic inequalities that often drive conflict.

Kenyatta’s remarks added to ongoing conversations about Africa’s integration and the role of leadership in sustaining peace, especially in regions facing prolonged instability and weak institutions.