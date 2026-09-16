Bidco boss reveals how Sh102m forex deal turned into court case
The Bidco boss said he had already completed several similar transactions in March and April that year, which also gave him confidence in the arrangement presented by Nesbitt.
The Bidco boss said he had already completed several similar transactions in March and April that year, which also gave him confidence in the arrangement presented by Nesbitt.
Ruto cited Rwanda’s Gacaca courts as an example of community-based justice, saying the system handled close to two million cases through thousands of local tribunals after the 1994 genocide.
Drawing from his involvement in peace efforts in South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uhuru said lasting peace requires more than signed agreements.
Mangerere described mediation as a self-driven process where the parties in conflict are empowered to find their own solutions with the help of a neutral third party.