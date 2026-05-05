Cardiac arrest confirmed in Obwaka death as detectives pursue poisoning probe

A postmortem examination has confirmed that senior gynecologist and former Nairobi Hospital Board member Job Obwaka died after suffering cardiac arrest, even as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse and a parallel suspicion of possible poisoning.

The examination was conducted on Tuesday at Lee Funeral Home, with pathologists concluding that cardiac arrest was the immediate cause of death. Family members and police officers were present during the procedure.

According to relatives, the outcome aligns with earlier medical indications pointing to a heart-related condition, though they say further scientific tests are still required to complete the picture.

Family spokesperson Joseph Ndungu said additional laboratory work is still ongoing to establish what triggered the fatal episode.

“However, a toxicology report is still being conducted to determine the exact cause,” Ndungu said.

He noted that the family had accepted the preliminary findings from the postmortem but is waiting for the final reports before drawing full conclusions.

Dr Obwaka passed away on May 1, 2026, after being taken to The Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His death has since triggered a parallel police inquiry due to concerns over events that unfolded shortly before he fell ill.

Detectives have informed a court that they are investigating a suspected poisoning case involving the 83-year-old medic, who previously served as a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist and held a senior position at Nairobi Hospital.

In an affidavit presented by Sergeant Rhoda Nzioka from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, officers said forensic analysis is underway on items recovered from the home of a woman who was with the doctor shortly before his death.

The woman, Beatrice Wangari, is being held in custody for 10 days as investigators continue gathering evidence.

Prosecutors told the court that more time is needed to complete pending examinations, including forensic and laboratory testing.

“There are certain samples that are to be forwarded to the government analyst, and possibly as a result of two tests or examinations, maybe subsequently a mental assessment examination,” the prosecutor said.

Police further told the court that materials collected from Wangari’s residence in Milimani Estate will play a key role in establishing what happened in the final hours before Dr Obwaka collapsed. The samples are awaiting analysis by the Government Chemist.

Wangari’s lawyers have disputed parts of the investigation, arguing that officers had already searched the house and found no indication of poisoning. They said collecting additional food samples was unnecessary and not justified.

Investigators, however, insist the recovered items are important to the probe. These include utensils, medication, bedding, and partially consumed bottles of wine, all of which have been sent for forensic examination.

Court filings indicate that Wangari picked Dr Obwaka from a shopping mall before taking him to her home. It is alleged that the two shared a meal, after which the doctor went to rest in a bedroom, later joined by Wangari.

Shortly after, he reportedly became unwell and lost responsiveness. Wangari is said to have called a neighbour for help, who found him lying on a bed.

Emergency responders were called and rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The matter was reported at Kilimani Police Station, and investigators have requested more time, saying they are still awaiting both postmortem clarification and toxicology findings.

Authorities also told the court that the case has attracted strong public interest, raising concerns about the safety of the suspect if released at this stage.

Dr Obwaka is being remembered as a respected medical professional who served for decades in women’s healthcare and played key roles in medical leadership.