Kenya Airways passengers face more delays despite strike ending
Kenya Airways said it is working to restore its flight schedule following the lifting of the strike, but warned that passengers should expect some delays as normal operations resume
Kenya Airways said it is working to restore its flight schedule following the lifting of the strike, but warned that passengers should expect some delays as normal operations resume
In a customer update, Jambojet said it had resumed normal flight operations on Tuesday following the lifting of the strike, but warned that travellers could still experience delays as it clears the backlog created by the disruption.
The authority has urged travellers to confirm their flight status directly with airlines before travelling to the airport, warning that previously scheduled departure and arrival times may be affected by the continuing disruption
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier apologised for the disruption and said its teams were working with aviation authorities and relevant airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on travellers.
In a passenger advisory issued on Sunday, the authority said it was working with aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise disruption to airport operations.
Kenya Airways confirmed that all passengers and crew safely disembarked after the aircraft returned to Entebbe International Airport following a bird strike incident.
Kenya Airways says fog reduced visibility on approach to the JKIA runway on Sunday morning, prompting the diversion of two flights. The flights later returned and landed safely in Nairobi after conditions improved, with only limited schedule delays.
The industrial action by KAWU began after a seven day strike notice issued on February 9, 2026 to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority expired. In a letter addressed to KCAA Director General Emile N. Arao, the union warned that unionisable employees would down their tools if long standing concerns were not addressed.
In a statement on Monday, KAA’s Acting Managing Director and CEO, Dr Mohamud Gedi, said contingency plans had been activated.