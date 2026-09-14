Senator Mungatana announces death of eight-year-old daughter
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
The unsuccessful mayoral bid marked Passaris's first major political setback. She said she was disappointed by the outcome and opted to step back when another opportunity arose to repeat the nomination process
The Nairobi legislator said she considers herself spiritual rather than strictly religious, explaining that her beliefs draw inspiration from different faiths and are centred on what she described as universal love
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday night, Passaris said her experiences in Nairobi’s informal settlements had convinced her that the country needed sustained investment and dedicated financing to improve housing conditions
Women MPs warn that personal and gendered attacks in Kenya’s political arena could discourage women from seeking elective office, urging politicians to shift from humiliation to issue-based competition and to respect women, families and bereaved relatives.
On February 23, Passaris announced that she would vie for the Makadara MP position, saying the move would give her a chance to play a bigger role in the constituency's development.
Charlene has maintained a public profile through her involvement in youth empowerment and social initiatives, and was at the centre of Saturday’s celebrations as guests gathered to witness the traditional ceremony.
Speaking on Monday, she defended ongoing government interventions such as safe houses and awareness funding while urging stronger systems, legislation, and societal responsibility, emphasising that GBV is not a women-only issue but a national crisis.
Passaris lauded the initiative as a progressive move that prioritizes people over vehicles
The bombing, orchestrated by the al-Qaeda terrorist network, killed 218 people
Referencing the lasting impact of slavery, colonialism, and neocolonial structures, Passaris described them as systemic forces that inflicted generational trauma and disruption.
The petition, which details three major grounds for the recall, accuses Passaris of ineffective representation, abuse of public trust, and exploiting her office for partisan objectives.
CS Kinyanjui acknowledged that the right to protest is enshrined in Kenya’s 2010 Constitution but insisted that it must be exercised responsibly and without destruction.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, visibly shaken by the incident, said the scene was traumatic and emblematic of a much deeper national problem.
The bill, introduced by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, aims to amend the Public Order Act (Cap. 56) by setting specific zones where protests and public meetings can be held.
According to Passaris, the amendments are necessary to protect the integrity and operations of these institutions while providing clear demarcation of designated protest areas.
Passaris, an ODM legislator, said Ruto's presidency is a divine reality that all Kenyans, especially the youth should accept and support.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Tuesday questioned why the NGAAF budget keeps shrinking, despite its crucial role in helping disadvantaged communities.
Among those who stood out was Reynold Cheruiyot, who won the 5,000 metres race.