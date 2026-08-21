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Red Cross sounds alarm as 40 lives lost in 20 days of August
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
Early-year figures show the same worrying pattern. Between January 1 and January 30, 2026, 398 people died in road crashes, compared to 358 in the same period in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase.