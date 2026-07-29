Idi Amin's grandson eyes historic boxing medal in Glasgow
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
Making the announcement during the official flag-off ceremony for the team, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said the initiative marks a five-fold increase from the Sh500,000 awarded at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
Odira, who is expected to be one of the favourites at this year’s Commonwealth Games, won the race at the two-day meet, which served as the ninth leg of the Wanda Diamond League circuit. She surged past Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the home straight to claim victory in one of the most anticipated races of the meeting.
The 21-year-old, who is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland, secured her first Diamond League victory of the season in what was her third race of the year.
Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) Secretary-General David Munuhe lamented that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) had allocated the federation only four slots.
A distraught Ebenyo suffered two falls during the men’s 10,000m final, with the second leaving him nursing an arm injury and unable to contest for a qualifying position.
President William Ruto hosted marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House and awarded him Sh8 million after his London Marathon world record of 1:59:30. Ruto also outlined revised rewards for medalists and athletes’ allowances.
According to the Commonwealth Games Secretariat, Canada, India, Nigeria, plus two others have all publicly confirmed their interest in the Games in 2030.