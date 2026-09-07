Amisi dismisses Linda Mwananchi exit claims, backs generational politics
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, the lawmaker rejected suggestions that he had abandoned Linda Mwananchi to form the new political outfit.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, the lawmaker rejected suggestions that he had abandoned Linda Mwananchi to form the new political outfit.
The Speaker said the broad-based government had pursued a development programme aimed at reaching different parts of the country, listing the hiring of more than 100,000 teachers, improvements in healthcare, road construction and the continued development of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network.
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
Amisi criticised what he described as growing intolerance within opposition politics, saying some leaders had taken it upon themselves to determine who belonged in the movement
The lawmaker disclosed that discussions are underway with a group of like-minded individuals to form what he described as a people's movement, which he also referred to as a Renaissance movement.
Saboti MP Caleb Amisi says failure to pursue democratic reforms could push frustrated young people toward radical action. He urges youths to engage through Parliament and county assemblies to seek accountability.