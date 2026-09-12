Politics
Governor Mbarire demands probe after chaos rocks Kindiki’s Embu meeting
The Embu Governor said the trouble extended beyond the meeting grounds, with some delegates attacked as they made their way out.
The Embu Governor said the trouble extended beyond the meeting grounds, with some delegates attacked as they made their way out.
Saboti MP Caleb Amisi says failure to pursue democratic reforms could push frustrated young people toward radical action. He urges youths to engage through Parliament and county assemblies to seek accountability.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Mbui criticized the current administration for introducing oppressive laws, mismanaging resources, and neglecting critical sectors such as education, health, and security.