State postpones NYOTA rollout event in Athi River
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
Nominated Senator Betty Montet called on the Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee to provide answers on emissions from cement and steel manufacturing companies operating in different parts of the country.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers flagged down a Toyota Harrier believed to have been carrying the gang, but the occupants allegedly refused to stop and opened fire at the detectives.
The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kerich, was rescued after officers from Athi River Police Station, working alongside members of the public, intercepted the suspects' vehicle along the Mavemba–Mugoya Road in Athi River.
Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.
Kenya Wildlife Service says it detected abnormal foamy water inflows on April 30 and has started water sampling and enforcement. The suspected contamination enters via the Mlolongo Athi Dam ecosystem, threatening rivers and downstream communities.
The National Police Service says heavy rains have raised river levels, increasing flood risk for downstream communities. Kenya Red Cross reports flooding across Nairobi and other counties, with hundreds of households affected and rescues underway.
DCI officers arrested four suspects in Athi River after raids on two houses and an apartment, seizing cannabis and targeting suspected trafficking networks affecting vulnerable communities.
The new plant includes a modern laboratory equipped for mycotoxin analysis, forage testing, shelf-life assessment and real-time raw material screening using Near-Infrared Reflectance technology.
The trio is suspected to have been involved in a violent robbery that occurred at Sanergy Limited Company.